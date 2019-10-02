White Oak police searching for suspect who caused $10K worth of damage to church sign

White Oak police are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever is responsible for damaging a church sign. (Source: KLTV)
WHITE OAK, TEXAS (KLTV) - White Oak police are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever is responsible for damaging a church sign.

Police say someone caused about $10,000 worth of damage to a digital message board outside the Increase Church, on Highway 80 in White Oak.

Photos posted by police on social media show a center panel on the sign was smashed.

The damage happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the White Oak Police Department at 903-759-0106.

