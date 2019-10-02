WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Could it be a cold front on the horizon?! Check out your First Alert Forecast!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloud cover will be increasing early this morning and patchy dense fog is expected to start the day again. Temperatures will start out in the lower 70s and warm back into the mid 90s again today. Expect partly cloudy skies and light south winds this afternoon. Changes begin in the forecas tomorrow. It will still be hot for Thursday afternoon but a few scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible. A weak cold front moves into the area late Thursday and washes out over the region. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for Friday and cool down temperatures with highs on Friday afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. Slight chances for rain will continue into the weekend and another cold front will arrive late Sunday into early Monday morning. Monday begins with a chance for rain but skies clear quickly by Monday afternoon with much cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees to start next week!