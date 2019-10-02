Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off our afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunny skies should stick around for the rest of the day, helping temperatures stay above average in the mid-90s. Overnight we will cool to the lower 70s. Tomorrow will bring around a bit more cloud cover and a slight chance of seeing a few light showers come through in the afternoon. Rain chances increase for Friday as a weak cold front pushed through, cooling our temperatures to the upper 80s. We will stay mostly dry and partly sunny for your weekend. A significant cold front will come through early on Monday and it will finally start to feel a bit more like fall! Expect showers for most of the morning and early afternoon as well as cooler temperatures only in the upper 70s. Tuesday will dry out but stay cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s.