WEBXTRA: Van crashes into fence on Bramlett Lane in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van went off of Bramlett Lane in Longview Wednesday morning and crashed into a nearby fence.
The driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash. The two passengers in the van were shaken up, but they weren’t hurt.
It appears as though the van went off the road and “threaded the needle” by somehow getting between a tree and a power pole before it crashed into a fence.
Michelle Engdayehu said they had just gotten home from dropping their children off at school when they heard a loud crash. She ran out to investigate, and by the time she got the van that crashed into her fence, bystanders were helping the driver, who was injured.
Engdayehu said an ambulance took one person to a local hospital.
