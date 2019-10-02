WEBXTRA: Smith County ESD No. 2 seeks sales tax to pay for staff

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fire district is looking to collect a sales tax, in an effort to staff rural fire department around the clock.
In November, voters will decide on a sales tax of up to 1.5 percent that would provide more funding for Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2.
KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with ESD officials who say the need for more money comes during a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country and here at home.
The first of six town hall meetings will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bullard Fire Station.
