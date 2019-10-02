WEBXTRA: Family, friends talk about woman killed in Smith County wreck

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends of an East Texas woman are talking about their beloved friend, Lauren Ashleigh, who was hit and killed in a major traffic wreck Sunday night.
The Smith County Sheriffs Office says they responded to the wreck about 9:30 p.m. just off Highway 64 and Thompson Lane.
Friends say Ashleigh was walking on the side of the road when she was hit. Sheriff’s officials say she was hit by multiple vehicles.
Ashleigh’s fiancé says she was active at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler where she participated in programs, was a volunteer, a resident and a recovery patient.
Friends say she was finally starting to build a new life of her own.
