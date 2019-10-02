Tyler ISD assistant superintendent of schools no longer employed with district

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rawly Sanchez is no longer with the district.
Communications Coordinator Sandra Stanley confirmed the change Wednesday.
KLTV has reached out to district officials for more information regarding the reason for the departure. Further details were not immediately available.
Sanchez has been with the district since 2015. He worked in education for more than 15 years in the Dallas area. He previously held the position of Dallas ISD deputy chief of staff.
