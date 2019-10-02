Rusk County fire departments battle house fire on CR 278D

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three Rusk County fire departments responded to a house fire on County Road 278 D Tuesday night. The home’s occupants escaped the blaze, and no firefighters were injured.
According to a post on the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Rusk County dispatched the Elderville-Lakeport VFD, the Crims Chapel VFD, and the Kilgore Fire Department to a home on CR 278D at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. When the first units arrived at the scene, the house was fully involved.
“Thankfully, the occupants made it out of the home safely, no firefighters were injured, and the fire was extinguished without incident,” the Facebook post stated.
