Robots invade Komatsu facility in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Komatsu in Longview was the site of a robot war, but it wasn’t really what you’d see in a movie. Pine Tree Independent School District students built and programmed Lego robots to perform tasks similar to what Komatsu’s mining equipment does. It was some pretty heavy competition.
“Ready, set, go,” announced Lee Branson, the fine arts and UIL director for Pine Tree ISD.
And with that, the quiet pandemonium ensued. There were nine tables roboting at the same time, and Branson the M.C., did his best to explain what was happening at the Komatsu Gym.
“Our Robotics 2 students have designed a course for our fifth grade through twelfth grade to come and compete against one another. And we’re partnering with Komatsu so that the game that we’ve developed for these kids mimics what their mining equipment would do,” Branson explained.
So the robots were built and programmed by teams to run tasks similar to pushing, scooping, or driving through a tunnel.
Sisters Nevaeh and Heaven Willis have similar ambitions at the robotics competition and have the same grade levels: seventh.
“I think if I had 3D glasses, and looked at you guys you’d be like 3D!” I observed as they stood next to each other.
They only had two minutes for the tasks, and most programmed their bots to do one task at a time rather than several.
“We are trying our best. It’s kind of hard,” Heaven stated.
And Heaven’s team had troubles. But at Nevaeh’s table, it was a different story.
“Did you finish all your tasks?” I asked Nevaeh.
“Yes, sir,” she replied.
“Really? You got them all? Once again, I am shooting the wrong table.” I said.
“There’s stuff happening behind me, to the sides,” Branson said.
You just couldn’t tell what robot was going to work right. And the side-bar twins’ competition?
“Heaven, you lost,” Nevaeh said to her sister.
“Well, I don’t care because I at least tried, and I had fun,” Heaven commented.
Neveah’s team tied for third, so there was a tie-breaker: seventh-grade girls versus senior boys. It was grueling and intense, and when it was over:
“We had a tie breaker, and we had another tie,” Branson announced.
Unfortunately there wasn’t a second tie-breaker or a lot of these kids would miss the bus. The robots weren’t quite up to that task; well, not this year.
The first PTISD robotic competition was conceived of and organized PTISD Robotic teachers Samantha Szydloski and Elizabeth White.
Team U won first place, Team Y won second place, and Double A, the senior boys, and M, the seventh-grade girls were tied for third.
