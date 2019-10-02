Paying college athletes: TJC coach calls California’s new law possible recruiting tool

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - California’s governor recently signed a law that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA.
Democrat Gavin Newsom on Monday signed the law that will let college athletes at California universities make money from their images, names, or likenesses, the Associated Press reported.
California is the first state to pass such a law.
Tyler Junior College Women’s Head Basketball Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard sees the move as a possible recruiting tool for California universities.
“If it does give those athletes that opportunity, it’s marketing. It’s marketing and recruiting, and for a long time, it’s whoever has the best recruiting tool. If this becomes a recruiting tool for California, I applaud California," Hoard said. "They found a recruiting tool, and if they can get it passed, in two to three years, it’s a recruiting tool. You either lead, follow, or you get out of the road. It’s going to be other states’ choices as to what they do.”
California’s law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It does not apply to community colleges and bans athletes from accepting endorsement deals conflicting with their schools’ existing contracts, the Associated Press reports.
