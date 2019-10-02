National Night Out brings Tyler residents together with law enforcement for fun, food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People across the country joined law enforcement to celebrate National Night Out. In Tyler there were more than 60 community parties in parking lots and blocked-off streets.
Chief Jimmy Toler said, “As we go around I see people sitting together having a hot dog together. This National Night Out event that we do is our opportunity to bring as many of the community together at one time. They can go from party to party, they can meet more people, they can meet their neighbors, and they can start to have fellowship and friendship.”
Toler said this event is longstanding in the community.
“We have been doing this for over 20 years. either through Texas and Crime or a National Night Out and it’s all the same event, where we bring all the different community watches together and we start working on making our community safer," he said.
National Night Out started in 1984.
