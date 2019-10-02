Man to serve 40 years in prison for murder of man, assault of ex-wife at Uncertain motel

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been found guilty and sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence by a Harrison County judge.
Michael Clevenger, 51, of Cabot, Arkansas was found guilty of the murder of Michael Campbell, 47, of Houston, and for shooting his estranged wife, Dianna Clevenger, 48.
Michael Clevenger pleaded to 40 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice- Institutional Division today in the 71st District Court of Harrison County on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Clevenger waived appeal and the conviction becomes final; there can be no appeal.
The victim of the murder was Michael Campbell. The victim of the aggravated assault was Michael Clevenger’s estranged wife, Diana Clevenger whom he had been separated from for approximately six months at the time of the murder and assault, according to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. on April 7, 2018, Harrison County 911 received a call from Dianna Clevenger saying that an aggravated assault had occurred at the Uncertain Inn Lakeside. She said she needed deputies and an ambulance. She told deputies she had been shot and a male friend had also been shot and was outside of the motel room on the porch.
Court documents showed that Michael Clevenger drove from Little Rock, AR to Uncertain the day of the incident, where his estranged wife had been staying with Campbell. As the couple was in the process of checking out, Michael Clevenger approached Campbell, who was unarmed, and shot him multiple times in the head and body. He then chased his wife into a bathroom and shot her twice through the wall before fleeing the scene.
Clevenger was able to call 911 after the attack and gave a description of her husband and the vehicle he was driving. She also stated that he was most likely heading back to Cabot. She stated that she and Campbell had been staying at the Uncertain Inn since Friday evening.
Dianna Clevenger was care-flighted to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to her abdomen with a 45 caliber pistol.
Deputies found Campbell on the porch of the motel with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Mike Smith at approximately 1:45 p.m. Crime Scene Investigators Lt. Robert Perkins and David Lewis arrived at the scene and began the process of evidence collection.
Marion County Sheriff David McKnight was traveling on Hwy 43 in his personal vehicle and heard the radio call for the description of the vehicle. He observed the described pickup heading northbound from the Uncertain/Karnack area at a high rate of speed. Sheriff McKnight notified Harrison County dispatch and Marion County dispatch that he had the vehicle in-sight and was following it.
The driver of the vehicle was stopped in Atlanta after a short pursuit with Cass County deputies. He was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Cass County Jail to hold him for an alleged assault and possible homicide and traffic offenses.
