Man indicted in Panola County sexual assault case

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A person who was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a female on a school bus has now been indicted.
According to Panola County online judicial records, on Sept. 26, Timothy Carr Jr. was indicted for a charge of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child exposes, and indecency with a child sexual contact.
A Panola County Sheriff’s Office statement, released following the initial investigation in early September said investigators were shown a video taken from an Elysian Fields ISD bus showing a possible crime that occurred on the bus while students were being dropped off.
The press release said the video showed the suspect, Timothy Carr Jr., 18, of Deberry, a student of the school, engage in improper sexual contact with a female juvenile.
Carr Jr. was summoned to the principal’s office and agreed to accompany the Panola County investigators back to Panola County for an interview.
The press release said at the completion of the interview, Panola County investigators obtained arrest warrants and Carr Jr. was brought to the Panola County Detention Center and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
