Man found guilty of aggravated assault for stabbing father to death

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A jury has found a man who stabbed his father to death guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Patrick Crowder Jr., 22, of Flint, was accused of fatally stabbing his father after an argument over attending church.
The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 14, 2018, at a home in the 11200 block of County Road 1232 in Flint.
Crowder Jr. told investigators that he and his father argued because his father wanted him to go to church and he said he couldn’t because he had to get his phone.
“So, he asked me if I’m going to church in the morning, I said I can’t ‘cause I need to wait for Courtney to get me my phone,” Crowder Jr. said in the interview. “’Cause that’s my baby’s mother and we got into it and she took my phone.”
The jury returned the verdict Wednesday afternoon in a Smith County courtroom.
The sentencing phase of the trial is expected to begin Thursday morning.
