Longview police stress knowing your neighbors during National Night Out events

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview residents and law enforcement celebrated National Night Out across the city Tuesday.
Longview police made the rounds to several parties during the day, and continued into the evening.
PIO Kristie Brian stressed the importance of knowing your neighbors, a goal the NNO program has as part of its purpose.
“It’s sad but a lot of people don’t know their neighbors, and that’s one of the things that we encourage is have a party, get to know the neighbors in the area that you live in so that if something were to happen, you’d be more likely to feel more comfortable calling about it,” she said.
Longview has taken part in NNO events for 28 years. there were over 100 parties on Tuesday.
