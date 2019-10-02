Jury finds officers’ use of deadly force justified during apprehension of murder suspect

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Gregg County grand jury has absolved four officers involved in a gunfight with a murder suspect.
Wednesday, the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office released a statement on the jury’s findings.
On Sept. 26, the jury absolved Longview Police Department officers Doug Brinkley, Armondo Juarezortega, Jonathan Wolf and Kerry Higginbotham of their use of deadly force while trying to apprehend murder suspect Kenneth Earl Thomas, Jr., who was a suspect in the murder of Kimberly Wallace, 39.
Wallace was found dead after a welfare check in the 1200 block of Temple Street at 3:19 a.m., July 28.
That same day, officers found Thomas Jr. in Broughton Park in Longview and he opened fire on them, according to a Texas Ranger’s investigation. They then became involved in a shootout and Thomas Jr. was injured.
“Thomas fled from the Officers and a running gunfight ensued resulting in Thomas being struck in the buttocks area,” the district attorney’s release reads.
Officers were eventually able to take Thomas Jr. into custody and render first aid until EMS arrived. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
He remains in the Gregg County Jail.
No charges will be brought against the officers in this case.
“The Grand Jury unanimously found that Officers Brinkley, Juarezortega, Wolf and Higginbotham were justified in their use of deadly force during this incident. The Grand Jury declined to bring any charges against the officers and they are cleared of any wrongdoing in this case," the release states.
