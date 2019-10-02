Grand jury clears Longview police officers involved in Aug. 7 fatal shooting incident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Thursday, September 26, 2019, the Gregg County Grand Jury absolved Longview Police Officers Jason Kelley and John Collier in their use of deadly force against 18-year-old Detravian Allison. The incident occurred on August 7, 2019, when Longview Police Officers Kelley and Collier encountered Allison in a stolen vehicle parked at the Longview Square Apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen after a car-jacking incident earlier in the week. During the initial encounter, Officers observed two subjects inside the stolen vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Subsequently, Allison exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and produced a handgun. Allison raised the handgun and pointed it directly at Officer Kelley. As a result of this immediate threat on Officer Kelley’s life, both Officers opened fire and Allison was struck four times. Immediately after the shooting, the Officers restrained Allison and began providing first aid to Allison until EMS arrived. Allison was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries. Texas Ranger Joshua Jenkins was contacted and he conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. Ranger Jenkins’ findings were delivered to the office of the Gregg County District Attorney, which in turn presented the case to the Grand Jury on September 26th. After presentment of the case, the Grand Jury unanimously found that Officers Kelley and Collier were justified in their use of deadly force during this incident. The Grand Jury declined to bring any charges against either Officer and they are cleared of any wrongdoing in this case.