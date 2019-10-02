Family, friends seek justice for East Texas woman hit by multiple vehicles

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is dead after Smith County officials say she was hit by multiple cars.
Smith County sheriff’s officials say the woman was struck late Sunday night in the 11,600 block of Highway 64 West in Tyler.
“She was a beautiful person and not deserving to go like that,” Lauren’s friend Levi says. Friends and family of 22-year-old Lauren Davenport gathered today at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, a place where they say Lauren really thrived.
“She always told me, ‘don’t worry, we will have what everyone else has really soon,’” Lauren’s fiancé Daunte Shead says.
Davenport was a resident at Hiway 80; she was homeless, but her fiancé Daunte Shead says they were just days away from moving into their own place.
“Some days we were struggling, some days we were pushing, fighting, just trying to make it like everyone else,” Shead says.
Shead says Davenport was walking home from her second job, along Highway 64, when officials say she was hit by a car.
“I was so ready to see her, so ready, and now there’s nothing,” friend Christina says.
The Smith County Sheriff’s office responded to the wreck around 9:30 Sunday night; officials say she was hit by multiple vehicles.
“All I want is for her to have justice, because somebody hit her and killed my best friend,” friend Whitney says.
DPS is the lead agency on this wreck.
