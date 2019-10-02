East Texas Ag News: Tips on maintaining healthy lawns

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You’ll definitely want to pay attention to your lawn care this month especially if you have saint Augustine grass.
The hot, dry weather could encourage chinch bugs which can turn your lawn into something that looks like a drought-stricken lawn.
September is also the time to apply lawn fertilizer to keep the grass healthy and growing up to first frost.
Fall fertilized lawns are better equipped to make it through the winter and resume growth next spring than lawns that receive no fertilizer.
If you had weeds last spring before your grass started growing they were most likely cool-season weeds that germinated last fall. If you apply a pre-emergence herbicide this month it will help reduce the recurrence of the same weeds next spring.
But county extension agents in Overton warn to avoid pre-emergent herbicide applications on newly planted or weakened grass. Be sure to follow the label for best use.
