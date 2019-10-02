Downtown road closures planned for CityFest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An inaugural event could be one of the biggest in East Texas.
CityFest organizers expect record breaking crowds this weekend in downtown Tyler. And organizers say CityFest is meant to bring the community together.
The free faith-based event will draw in close to 400 churches as they are teaming up with the international evangelical Andrew Palau organization to bring a gospel message to thousands.
Duffy Johnson, Festival Director, for CityFest East Texas.
Organizers say CityFest the festival is centered on celebrating the gospel by bringing together people of all different backgrounds and religions while proclaiming the gospel.
Event organizers say the festival is fun for the entire family with music, family fun zone, activities for the kids, and it’s all free.
Johnson says the multicultural festival focuses on unity, prayer, and service.
“The need is for togetherness and loving each other in our city well and so I think there is a need in our community to be together,” explains Johnson.
Duffy says those traveling in the area are advised to allow extra travel time and plan alternate routes.
CityFest will require several road closures and traffic delays in downtown Tyler.
Those start Thursday morning and continue until Monday.
· Thursday, Oct. 3 - Monday, Oct. 7 – Broadway Ave between Ferguson St and Elm St
· Thursday, Oct. 3 - Monday, Oct 7 – Erwin St between College Ave and Spring Ave
· Friday, Oct. 4 (after 5 p.m.)- Monday, Oct. 7 (7 a.m.) – Ferguson St. between Bois D Arc Ave and Spring Ave
· Friday, Oct. 4 (after 5 p.m.)- Monday, Oct. 7 (7 a.m.) – College Ave between Locust St and Elm St
· Friday, Oct. 4 (after 5 p.m.)- Monday, Oct. 7 (7 a.m.) – EXTENSION - Broadway Ave between Locust St and Elm St
· Saturday, October 5 (8 a.m.) - Monday, October 7 (7 a.m.) – Bois D Arc Ave between Locust St and Elm St, Ferguson St between North Bonner Ave and Spring Ave, and Erwin St between north Bonner Ave and Spring Ave
