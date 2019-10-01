Tyler Police Department asking for the public’s helping IDing ring thief

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who walked out of a jewelry store with two diamond rings without paying for them.
According to the Tyler Police Department’s Facebook page, the theft occurred on Sept. 27. The suspect entered the Zale’s store in Cumberland Village and asked the clerk if he could see two diamond bridal rings.
“After the suspect was able to secure both rings in his hands, he walked out of the store with the rings without paying for them," the Facebook post stated.
Anyone with any information about the suspect or the crime is urged to Detective Shine at (903) 595-7210 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF.
Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the felony case.
