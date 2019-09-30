Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off our afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. Throughout the day we will see more and more sunshine, helping temperatures warm to the mid-90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times from the south. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s. On Thursday, we will see a bit more cloud cover and we bring a 20% chance of seeing showers in the afternoon. A weak cold front will push through on Friday morning which will increase our rain chances and drop our temperatures to the upper 80s. For your weekend expect partly sunny skies and temperatures staying above average at about 90 degrees. A more significant cold front will come through on Monday bringing a dramatic cool off to the upper 70s and a chance for widespread rain.