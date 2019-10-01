VIDEO: Sulphur Springs police release surveillance video of gas station burglary

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs police have released video showing burglars breaking into a gas station on College St.
According to a Facebook post from the Sulphur Springs Police Department, in the early morning hours of Sept. 30th, two unidentified males burglarized a convenience store.
The post said one entered the store while the other stayed outside. The subject stole tobacco products and fled on foot.
They are asking you to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903)885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903)885-2020 with any information.
