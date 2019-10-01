Smith County man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of child charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County man has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Scott Michael Young, 59, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was found guilty on Oct. 1 in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom.
Young was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child or children, as well as another charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Aug. 31, 2017. This stemmed from an incident that occurred in June 2017, when police received a call regarding an alleged assault in Smith County. During the investigation, detectives determined through witness statements that the suspect had exposed his genitals to a 6-year-old child. Two other children were present and one of those made an outcry of assault, as well, leading to the second charge.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 24. Prosecutor Bryan Jiral said that they will ask for two life sentences to be served consecutively.
