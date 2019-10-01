Smith County man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of child charges

Young was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child or children, as well as another charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Aug. 31, 2017. This stemmed from an incident that occurred in June 2017, when police received a call regarding an alleged assault in Smith County. During the investigation, detectives determined through witness statements that the suspect had exposed his genitals to a 6-year-old child. Two other children were present and one of those made an outcry of assault, as well, leading to the second charge.