Smith County commissioners offer $140,000 to buy Tyler ISD ag farm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners have now made a formal offer to buy Tyler ISD’s Agricultural Learning Center.
Commissioners on Tuesday formalized a $140,000 offer to buy the 10-acre farm located off FM 3271. The county plans to use it for the future site of its road and bridge facility.
The $140,000 will come out of the $2.4 million the county has set aside for the new facility. The remaining would be used for construction.
The current road and bridge facility sits on a 4-acre site and county officials say the old building is deteriorating. If the county takes over the ag farm, the new facility would sit on 10 acres.
Tyler ISD has not made a decision on whether it will accept the county’s offer. The district voted in August to put the farm up for sale, saying it was difficult to maintain because of its location and that is was under used.
