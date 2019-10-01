Rusk County sheriff: Two men rob gas station patron at gunpoint

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who allegedly robbed a gas station patron at gunpoint.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, October 1, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an aggravated robbery at Clayton’s Mini Mart, located at 15785 State Highway 322.
Upon arrival, deputies learned there were two unidentified male subjects who were wearing masks, and one armed with a firearm that approached a patron of the mini-mart gas pumps, demanded money, and assaulted the patron.
The post said the suspect vehicle appears to be a dark colored sedan, that left traveling east on FM 2011.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help to identify the suspects and their vehicle. They are asking you to please call their office at (903) 657-3581 with any information you may have that could assist us.
