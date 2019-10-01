Red Zone Top 10 Week 6: These are the teams you don’t want to miss

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - This year the Red Zone on KTRE and KLTV is going big with a new weekly feature “The Red Zone Top 10.”
What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (5-0) last Week: 1 – The Longview Lobos had probably their biggest statement win this past week. The Lobos hosted state rank Rockwall in a game that many people saw as one of the top weekly matchups from around the state with both teams finding themselves on the state rankings list. The Lobos defense is proving Longview is once again a state title contender. They allowed only 168 total yards and on the year have only given up four touchdowns. The Lobos have a bye this week and then make thir push to the finish line of another district title.
2. Carthage (4-0) Last Week: 2 – The Bulldogs were off this past week and used every bit of the time to prepare for 4A DII No,1 Pleasant Grove. Texarkana could be the place to be this Friday night when Carthage visits the Hawks.
3. San Augustine (4-0) Last Week: 3– A week after dominating Tenaha, the Wolves headed south to Hemphill and took on a very tough Hornets offense which gave the No.4 team in the state in 2A DI a run for their money. San Augustine went on to win 49-34. It was the most points they had given up all year. This week they take a long road trip to Centerville.
4. Lufkin (3-1) Last Week: 5 – Lufkin took the first step towards a repeat of a district title by beating Willis 42-13. The game was a surprising 8-0 after the first quarter but Jordan Moore took over the game with nearly 400 passing yards for four touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Lufkin travels to Magnolia this week before a big showdown next week at Abe Martin against College Station.
5. Gilmer - (3-2) Last Week: 10– People were surprised to see Gilmer in the top 10 last week at 2-2. I (Caleb) defended the Buckeyes saying they were a strong 2-2. They proved that on Friday night when they shutout Newton 16-0. Not many fans gave Gilmer a shot after Newton beat them 51-31 last year. Gilmer’s win ended the Eagles 31 game winning streak. Gilmer travels to Bullard this week.
6. Malakoff (4-1) Last Week: 7- The Tigers beat Spring Hill 19-9 in a game that Tiger fans probably thought was closer then it should have been. The Tigers trailed 9-8 at halftime and would make the right adjustments to pull away in the end. Malakoff has their bye week this week and then begins district play next week against Life School Oak Cliff who is 5-0.
7. Newton (3-1) Last Week: 4– Eagles head coach Drew Johnston admitted before the game that Gilmer would be tough. He said he was more worried about the way the team finishes the year then how they do pre district which is all against teams outside of their 3A classification. You can bet the Eagles are frustrated and will come out hot the rest of the way as they look for another deep playoff run. This week they host Houston area charter school, Legacy School of Sports Science.
8. Alto (5-0) Last Week: 8– The Mean Sting continued their revenge tour this past week beating Corrigan, a team they lost to last year. Alto heads into the bye week ranked in the state and off to one of their best starts recently. Alto has been called a sleeper and they will be able to prove they are no sleeper when they open up district lay next week on the road against Big Sandy.
9. Tyler Lee (4-1) Last Week: 9 – The Red Raiders are one of three teams in 11-6A with a 1-0 record
to start district play. Lee beat Rockwall Heath last week on the road 39-34. Quarterback Trent Adams led the team with 278 passing yards and three touchdowns. Running back Mark Patton had two rushing touchdowns which sealed the deal for Lee. They face off against North Mesquite this week at home. North Mesquite has yet to play a district game.
10.Diboll (4-0) Last Week: 6 – The Diboll Lumberjacks were on the bye this past week. Ad in Gilmer’s big win and everyone else behind them in the standings winning and you get the result of dropping 4 spots. The Lumberjacks are a serious contender in 3A this year and will look to show how strong they are this week when they travel to Crockett for their district opener Friday night.
Teams to watch – Henderson, West Rusk, Jefferson, Mt. Vernon, Joaquin, Grapeland
