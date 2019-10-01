Red Zone Top 10 Week 6: These are the teams you don’t want to miss

1. Longview (5-0) last Week: 1 – The Longview Lobos had probably their biggest statement win this past week. The Lobos hosted state rank Rockwall in a game that many people saw as one of the top weekly matchups from around the state with both teams finding themselves on the state rankings list. The Lobos defense is proving Longview is once again a state title contender. They allowed only 168 total yards and on the year have only given up four touchdowns. The Lobos have a bye this week and then make thir push to the finish line of another district title.