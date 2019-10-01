Murder trial underway for Smith County man charged with stabbing father to death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The murder trial is underway for the man the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said stabbed his father to death.
Patrick Crowder Jr., 22, of Flint, was indicted on a murder charge earlier this year. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home in the 11200 block of County Road 1232 in Flint around 3:05 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2018.
The sheriff’s office says the caller told them Patrick Crowder Sr., 46, had been stabbed by his son. The sheriff’s office said witnesses at the scene said the two had been in an argument about whether Patrick Crowder Jr. was going to church later that morning.
The argument escalated and Patrick Crowder Jr. allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his father who died as a result, according to the sheriff’s office.
