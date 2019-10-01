EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning. Expect a few clouds and some patchy fog early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny by late afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the mid 90s today with a light southerly breeze. More of the same tomorrow with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two in far southern counties of Deep East Texas. By Thursday and Friday, the chances for rain increase a little bit. A weak cold front approaches the area and washes out over East Texas. This will bring a few scattered showers and thundershowers to the region and slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the week. Partly cloudy and slightly cooler this weekend, but the real cool down looks to finally be in the forecast for early next week. The best chance yet for seeing a good, strong fall cold front arrives early Monday. A chance for a few showers and thundershowers along the front, mainly early Monday. Then, a good cool down with temperatures in the 70s most of the day Monday along with breezy north winds.