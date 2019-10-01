Longview Transit Center now operational

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It is finally open. It’s been nearly two decades since it was first conceived, and now Longview’s new Transportation Center across from the Amtrak Depot is officially operational.
The Transfer Center has been quietly waiting for October 1and the first-day riders can board the bus from the new hub. City of Longview Spokesman Shawn Hara said it’s running like clockwork.
“Amtrak was on time; the bus was here. The folks got off the train and got on the Amtrak bus that takes them to Houston and all the other Longview Transit things seem to be rolling, Hara said. “As I was pulling up, Greyhound was heading out. So yeah, all the forms of transportation are heading out from or new transfer station today.”
Sonya Dews said she likes the organized layout of the new center.
“I like how they have it set up where each little bus has its own little spot instead of willy-nilly having to go, 'Is this the one I ride? Is this the one I ride? They have their own spots here,” Sonya said.
Tanya Wallace hasn’t been using Longview Transit that long, but she said she’s about to use it a lot more.
“Do you meet a lot of people riding the bus?” I asked her.
“You do, you do. There’s a lot of good people. I met a good friend; ain’t seen him in a long time, and I got to meet him around the bus station,” Wallace said.
Dews thinks Longview Transit is trying to appeal to new riders.
“They want to extend to more people. That’s why the routes have changed; get families to go out to dinner that don’t have transportation,” Dews stated.
LaDevious Blen said the new center is nice but like anything new will take some getting used to.
“It’s pretty good and all that stuff; gonna get adjusted to it pretty soon and all that,” Blen said.
“Oh, he’s pulling off,” I said about the moving bus.
Yes, I made LaDevious miss the bus, so I tried to make it right by flagging it down.
“I was talking to that guy. He wanted to get on,” I said to the bus driver.
And the driver let him board.
“Have a good trip,” I said to Blen.
“Yes, have a good day, sir,” he said to me.
Well, it was good to know I didn’t cause the first missed bus at the transit center. And I figured it might be for the best if I just moved along.
To let people get familiar with the new center and routes, all Longview Transit bus rides are free until October 15. Then it goes back to a dollar twenty-five per ride, or three dollars for a day ticket.
