Longview accepting time capsule donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you live in Longview, you might be able to pass something on to people who will live here a century from now.
As part of Longview’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, the Historic Preservation Commission of Longview is organizing a time capsule to be buried near the Longview Public Library. Residents of Longview will be able to submit an item, properly sealed to be placed in it. Residents have to do a little paperwork, and the commission has to approve the submission.
The items must have something to do with Longview and duplicate items will be returned to the donor. The burial of the time capsule is scheduled for May 8, 2020.
