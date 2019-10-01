Investigation reveals man found on Van Zandt County road was fatally struck by vehicle

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has revealed that a man whose body was found alongside FM 751 was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle.
According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the man’s body was found alongside FM 751 just south of the Rolling Oaks community. Deputies responded to the 911 call about a body being found at about 7:37 a.m. on Aug. 22.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that the man was 39 years old.
The investigation remains active, the post stated.
“if anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Investigator Jones at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 567-4133, extension 495,” the Facebook post stated.
