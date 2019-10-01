Hawkins Elementary named 2019 National Blue Ribbon School for achievement success

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Hawkins Elementary School has been named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.
The Hawkins ISD campus was one of 362 schools in the country that were honored with the prestigious award.
“It is truly an honor to have our school selected among the best in the nation,” Stephanie McConnell, the principal of Hawkins Elementary, said in a press release. “This prestigious award speaks to the amazing work and dedication of our teachers, school staff, students, and parents. Our commitment has always been to put students first and to work individually with students on a daily basis.”
McConnell said in a press release that the biggest reward for her was the recognition of the hard work and high performance that the campus’ students and staff put in to earn the award.
“Founded in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students perform at very high levels or where significant improvements are being made in students' academic achievement,” a press release stated. “A National Blue Ribbon Schools flag overhead has become a mark of excellence in education recognized by everyone from parents to policy-makers in thousands of communities.”
According to the press release, Hawkins Elementary School received the award because of the students' and staff’s effort as an “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School.” In a nutshell, the designation means that the school is among the highest performing schools in Texas in regard to closing achievement gaps and “consistently produces outstanding results for all students.”
In November, representatives from Hawkins ISD will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to receive the award from the U.S. Department of Education.
“We are so excited for Mrs. McConnell, her staff and students at Hawkins Elementary School for their designation as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School, said Morris Lyon, the superintendent of Hawkins ISD. “The teachers, parents and students have been working hard to achieve personal growth for all.”
Lyon said Hawkins Elementary School has served as the model campus for the learner-centered school vision set forth by Hawkins ISD’s leadership.
“We are so proud of our school family,” Lyon said.
The 362 campuses that earned the 2019 National Blue Ribbon School included 312 public and 50 private schools, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. That total includes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Department of Defense Education Activity schools in Alabama, Italy, and the Netherlands.
“These schools demonstrate that all students can achieve to high levels,” the U.S. Department of Education press release stated.
