East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, and Upshur. We are waiting for two cold fronts that are still scheduled to make their way through East Texas within the next 5 to 6 days. The first will slowly move through on Thursday into the northern counties and finally through southern areas on Friday morning. A few showers will be possible with this front and only some slightly cooler air. The second front is still scheduled to move through on Sunday. A few showers will be possible here as well...even into Monday. With this front, fall-like temperatures are expected for most of next week. Lows, by Tuesday morning, are expected to drop into the upper 50s. Highs on Sunday are still expected to near 90, then only the upper 70s to lower 80s by Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday. Fall looks to finally arrive next week, just a few weeks behind schedule. Have a great day.