Chancellor bans vaping from ‘every inch of the Texas A&M system’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp released a statement on Tuesday that the use of e-cigs and vaping, as well as the sale of related products, are prohibited across the whole Texas A&M system.
Sharp said vaping and the use of electronic cigarettes have been associated with serious illness and deadly lung disease. Earlier this month, he noted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that it is aware of more than 800 cases of lung injury and 12 deaths in the U.S. All of the cases have one element in common: a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.
“I do not want to take any unnecessary chances with the health of our students, faculty and staff. To that end, I am directing the presidents of each of the 11 universities and the directors of the eight state agencies within The Texas A&M University System to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping as soon as possible,” Sharp said in a statement Tuesday.
Sharp said the health threat is serious enough that he wants to see the ban include every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System. The ban also should extend to every facility of the school’s $950 million research enterprise and all system properties in the 250 Texas counties in which the Texas A&M System has a presence.
He asked that the ban be put into place as soon as is practical. He thanked President Michael K. Young at the flagship campus for the inspiration for the ban, and believes that his actions will save lives within the university’s system.
The system already has a smoking ban in place.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.