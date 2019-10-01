Aggravated assault trial underway for Smith County man charged with stabbing father to death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The aggravated assault trial is underway for the man the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said stabbed his father to death.
Patrick Crowder Jr., 22, of Flint, was indicted earlier this year. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home in the 11200 block of County Road 1232 in Flint around 3:05 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2018.
The sheriff’s office says the caller told them Patrick Crowder Sr., 46, had been stabbed by his son. The sheriff’s office said witnesses at the scene said the two had been in an argument about whether Patrick Crowder Jr. was going to church later that morning.
The argument escalated and Patrick Crowder Jr. allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his father who died as a result, according to the sheriff’s office.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated Patrick Crowder Jr., was on trial for murder. Crowder is on trial for aggravated assault/date/family/house with weapon, according to online Smith County Judicial Records.
