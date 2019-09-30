WEBXTRA: All Saints Episcopal School honors wounded warriors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In partnership with the Texas Wounded Warriors foundation, students at All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler on Monday honored the men and women who have fought for our freedom.
This is a long standing tradition for the school, and it seems to get better each year. The wounded warriors walked into the school’s gym proudly, greeted by the school band and hundreds of cheering students.
Tears were shed in the audience as the elementary school students sang several songs in honor of their heroes.
And U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, spoke as well, thanking the men and women for their service.
