Suspect at large following Edgewood bank robbery

EDGEWOOD, TEXAS (KLTV) - Edgewood Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.
First State Bank of Ben Wheeler confirmed Monday via social media that their Edgewood location was robbed.
Police Chief Davis Hammonds says the department is searching for one suspect in connection with the incident.
Hammonds said a man came into the bank located in the 400 block of West Pine Street and handed a note to a teller at one of the windows. He did not display a gun. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the location in a brown Kia, heading east on Highway 80 toward Grand Saline.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with no facial hair. he was wearing a baseball cap and a black wig.
EPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and a Van Zandt County constable responded to the scene.
No one was injured in the incident, Hammonds says.
The bank is asking customers to visit other locations in the interim.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.