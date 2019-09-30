Sulphur Springs police searching for man who allegedly burglarized convenience store

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a convenience store Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, an unidentified black male burglarized a convenience store on College St.
The post said the subject stole tobacco products and fled on foot.
They ask you to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903)885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903)885-2020 with any information.
