Sulphur Springs police searching for man who allegedly burglarized convenience store
Sulphur Springs police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a convenience store Monday morning. (Source: Sulphur Springs Police Department)
By Christian Terry | September 30, 2019 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 3:48 PM

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a convenience store Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, an unidentified black male burglarized a convenience store on College St.

The post said the subject stole tobacco products and fled on foot.

They ask you to contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903)885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at (903)885-2020 with any information.

