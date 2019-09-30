Sulphur Springs police looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery, other crimes

Tyreese Tupac Shukar Williams (Source: Sulphur Springs PD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 30, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 3:25 PM

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating wanted man.

Tyreese Tupac Shukar Williams is wanted by the Sulphur Springs Police Department for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. They did not state what the other felony was.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Williams’ location contact them at 903-885-7602 or call CrimeStoppers at 903-885-2020 if you want to remain anonymous.

