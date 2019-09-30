Neighbor, resident talk about deputy-involved shooting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A burglary call ended in the death of the suspect after he was shot by a Gregg County deputy.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 37-year-old Dewayne Morgan, of Tatum.
The incident happened in the 700 block of West Access Road near FM 2087 and Interstate 20 shortly after 10:30 Sunday night.
KLTV spoke with the burglary victim and the neighbor who called 911.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Dewayne Morgan, was trying to enter a home.
The resident told KLTV he heard someone banging on the door and tearing screens off his windows.
He said he called a neighbor and asked her to call 911 after his call failed.
“He said they’re trying to break in, and so I said, ‘Well okay, so you want me to come down there? He said yes, "I’m scared. He’s going from window to window. I’m scared,’” she explained.
The resident said he fired a shot through a window at the suspect.
“I looked at my phone I think he called me about 10:37. And I made it down there by 10:43,” the neighbor stated.
The deputy pulled up just after the neighbor arrived in her car.
The resident said he and the deputy were talking outside when the suspect, Dewayne Morgan, walked up to them and said “It was me”, and ran off.
“He started running through the pasture toward my house, and we heard gunfire,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor said it was very dark and couldn’t see what happened. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Morgan was tased but it had no effect.
“I don’t know how he got over there, but he was in the eastbound side of the interstate,” the neighbor said.
The sheriff’s office called it a “violent physical altercation” which forced the deputy to discharge his duty weapon. Morgan was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
The deputy, Logan Joines, was treated for injuries and released. Joines was placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigate the incident. The suspect, Dewayne Morgan had multiple arrests and a history of violent behavior.
