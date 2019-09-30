Monday’s Weather: Hot and humid to end September... Is any relief in sight? Find out in your First Alert Forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across East Texas. Expect a little bit of a breeze again today, otherwise it will just be hot and humid once again. Partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers in Deep East Texas. Mostly sunny with a light breeze again tomorrow. Temperatures will still reach the mid 90s for tomorrow afternoon. By the end of the week, there could be some relief in sight. A very weak front looks to barely reach parts of East Texas. Chances for rain with this front look slim at this point, but even a few showers would be nice. Don’t expect a big cool down, but the front looks to get close enough to at least knock high temperatures back into the 80s for a couple of days.