Lufkin Police searching for suspect in late-night shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are searching for possible suspects in a shooting late Sunday east of downtown.
Officers responded near the intersection of Paul Avenue and Arena Street around 10:30 p.m.
An unidentified male victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition with a gunshot wound, according to a Lufkin Police Department spokesperson.
After searching the area, officers were unable to locate any suspects.
Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact Lufkin Police or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling (936) 639-TIPS.
More information is expected to be released Monday.
