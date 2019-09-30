Hunter thought he was shooting a deer; it turned out to be his friend

‘You don’t expect anything like this to happen to a child’

Teen shot by friend who thought he was a deer
September 30, 2019

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WJAX/CNN) – A 17-year-old Georgia boy is dead after someone mistook him for a deer while hunting, Glynn County police said.

Michael Rawling said his cousin Bobby Lee Lane was shot by a friend Saturday evening.

"Apparently, he shot through a bush thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin,” Rawling said.

Police identified the shooter as Hector Romero, WJAX reported.

After the shooting, Romero drove Lane to a gas station where they met first responders.

Lane was then rushed to a hospital where he later died.

"You don't expect anything like this to happen to a child," Rawling said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is involved in the investigation.

