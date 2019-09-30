Gregg County Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills burglary suspect following ‘violent encounter’

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County deputy has shot and killed a man following a burglary call, chase and ‘violent encounter’ near I-20 Sunday night.
According to department spokesman Josh Tubb, a call came around 10:30 p.m. of a burglary in the 700 block of North Access Road. Tubb said the first deputy on scene arrived right around the time the homeowner had shot at the suspect. Tubb could not say whether or not the shot hit the suspect.
Tubb said the deputy located the suspect on the scene, but the suspect ran southbound from the scene. The deputy tried to stop the suspect with a Taser, but was not successful, Tubb said. Tubb said the pursuit ended across I-20, in a ditch in the southbound lane.
Tubb said the deputy became engaged in a “violent encounter” while trying to arrest the suspect and he was forced to use his gun, shooting the suspect.
Tubb said the suspect was taken to a Longview hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was taken to a separate hospital, where he was treated for injuries.
Tubb said Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into the shooting and will release future information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.