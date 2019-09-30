East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, and Upshur. Over the next few days, our days will start off Mostly Cloudy and then become partly cloudy by the noon hour. Skies during the overnight hours should be mainly clear until we get near sunrise. Temperatures will remain well above normal as well. During the next 7 days, we are expecting 2 cold fronts to move through East Texas. The first is expected to be fairly weak and move through late on Thursday. The second cold front will be very noticeable and will drop temperatures to much more seasonable levels...if not just below for a day or two. As the first front moves through on Thursday evening, a few scattered showers will be possible. As the second front moves in, rain chances will be minimal, but temperatures will fall and a cool/dry north wind should blow. Looking forward to some cooler temperatures for us here in ETX.