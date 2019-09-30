DPS releases ID of woman killed after hitting ambulance in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released the name of a Quinlan woman who died after hitting an ambulance Saturday morning.
Jennifer Annette Dougherty, 44, died at the scene, four miles northwest of Yantis on FM 515.
According to the DPS report, Dougherty was driving a 2001 Ford Escape west on FM 515 when she drove into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck a 2016 Chevy ambulance, driven by Erica Lynn Blalock, 24, of Quitman.
Blalock was treated at a Winnsboro hospital and released.
