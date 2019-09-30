County eyes Tyler ISD ag farm for road and bridge facility

By Jeff Awtrey | September 30, 2019 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:38 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners will consider having the county purchase the Tyler ISD agricultural learning center and using it as a future site for the road and bridge facility.

Commissioners will discuss the matter in executive session on Tuesday and possibly take action in open session.

Tyler ISD board members voted Aug. 20 to put the farm up for sale. School officials stated because of its location and underutilization, it was becoming tough to maintain.

Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse annex.

