Two-time cancer survivor skydives at 75

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - It was an adventurous birthday for an East Texas woman at the age of 75, inspiring her family by living life to the fullest.
A two-time survivor of cancer, Mary Outland decided to live out something on her bucket list.
Sky-diving.
"I'm very excited. I know a lot of people who have done it and it's on my bucket list," Mary says.
“She is a two-time cancer survivor. She had lung cancer, then a couple of years later she had colon cancer. Going through the cancer it was very stressful, but she came out on top,” says daughter Diana Massey.
Her family says Mary has been a constant source of inspiration.
"She loves to get out there and live life and do all kinds of things, and that is what she is doing," says Diana.
"As long as you feel good and can move around, you need to do it," says Mary.
Outland made her way to 10-thousand-feet for the tandem jump she's wanted to do for some time.
"My grandmother wanted to do this on her birthday, and I was the only one willing to volunteer to do it with her," says grandson Devin Matthews.
It's fear that she has overcome, and she will not allow it to stop her from life.
"As you get older you think of all the things you want to do, and time is getting shorter," Outland says.
And once on the ground again, she's ready for the next adventure.
"It was great! I loved it. There's a lot of places I'd like to see, and things I'd like to do," Mary says.
Outland says she plans on sky-diving again on her 80th birthday.
