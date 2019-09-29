Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off our Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies. As we move into the afternoon we will see more and more sunshine and temperatures will climb to the low to mid-90s. There is only a 10% chance of seeing an isolated shower in our far southern counties today. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, and warm. Temperatures over the next few days will continue to be above average, in the low to mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies will stay with us for Tuesday on through Thursday. As Friday and Saturday roll around expect a bit more cloud cover and a slight drop in temperatures, to the lower 90, with a few spots possibly staying in the upper 80s. With the small cool off, we also bring back low rain chances.